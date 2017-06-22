Christina Perri Engaged News: 'Jar of Hearts' Singer Shows off Unique Ring on Instagram

Christina Perri just got engaged to her boyfriend, host and producer Paul Costabile. And the stunning ring on her finger is nothing like the typical.

Pixabay/rogerl01Image used for illustration purposes only.

The "Jar of Hearts" singer announced the engagement on social media, posting a photo of her uniquely shaped ring on Instagram with the caption: "Paul asked me to marry him tonight and I said yes!" the 30-year-old singer shared on Instagram.

paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes! A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

While Perri kept her announcement simple, her fiance had a lot more to say in his own Instagram post.

Along with a sweet black and white photo of him and his fiancee, Costable said, "I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!"

I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!! A post shared by Paul Costabile (@paulcostabile) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

While Perri is known as a singer, with "A Thousand Years" from "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" original soundtrack being her biggest hit, Costabile works for Staten Island Community Television and is the host of "Gorilla Late Night in Times Square," a late night comedy show, according to Mail Online. He is also an on-air host for The Hollywood Reporter.

The newly engaged couple has yet to set a wedding date. This is going to be Perri's second marriage. The singer's first marriage lasted almost two years. She was in her early 20s then.

In other news, Perri's 2011 single titled "Arms" has made its way back to the iTunes Top 40 after a 13-year-old girl named Evie Clair sang it in an emotional performance on "America's Got Talent." The young girl told the judges that she sings the song to her cancer-ridden father to help him feel better.

Perri reached out to Clair via Twitter, thanking her for choosing to sing the song.

"Hi, @evieclair! thanks so much for choosing my song for this special moment in ur life! ur incredible! im sending so much love to u & dad," the singer tweeted.