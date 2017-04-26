'Clash Royale' News: Game-Changing Heal Spell Card Out Next Month, but Players Can Get Them Early

A Heal Spell is coming to "Clash Royale" next week. While there is not much information about it, the anticipation surrounding its release is high.

(Photo: Supercell)A promotional image for "Clash Royale."

This is because the Hell Spell is slated to change how the game is played in big ways. As its name suggests, it will help players restore the health of its troops.

The "Clash Royale" Heal Spell gives players a second chance when the characters in the field are on the verge of dying. The best part is that it only costs three elixirs.

The Heal Spell practically restores to full health the troop members within the three- square radius, even the ones who are one strike away from losing all their health stats.

With the rare card type, they will be healed at a rate of 176 HP per second. When used at the right time, "Clash Royale" players can even save elixirs, which they can spend on more Heal Spells or other items.

The Heal Spell will be officially rolled out to the game on May 1, but Supercell is giving players the chance to get a hold of early because from April 28 to 30, the studio will hold Heal Spell Draft challenges.

However, "Clash Royale" players will have to shell out 100 gems to be able to participate. Fans do not have to worry because whether they win or lose, they are guaranteed to get a prize.

In taking part, "Clash Royale" players will simply be required to select four cards and receive another four cards provided by their opponent. One player will then play with the Heal Spell.

Winners will be endowed with amazing prizes. The more consistent and progressive the victories are, the larger rewards players will get.

"Clash Royale" gamers who get four wins will receive 2,500 gold. Six wins grant them a set of 10 Heal Spell cards. Three losses will mean the end of the challenge for the player.

A giant chest awaits players after their eighth win while 10 wins will endow them 10,000 hold. Bringing that up to a dozen will net them 100 Heal Spell cards.