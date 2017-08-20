'Code Black' Season 3 Cast News, Air Date: Moon Bloodgood Upped to Series Regular; Second Episode to Feature Musical Number

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS 'Code Black' has been renewed for a third season.

After joining the "Code Black" cast for its third season earlier this year, it has been revealed that Moon Bloodgood will be more than just a recurring actress.

According to an exclusive report from TVLine, Bloodgood has been upped to a series regular--and the third season has not even started airing yet. The "Falling Skies" alum will be a series regular beginning episode 4.

Bloodgood's casting was revealed earlier this year as part of "Code Black" season 3's cast shake-up. She will portray "brassy and competitive paramedic" Rox Valenzuela. Interestingly, Rox will also be Dr. Willis' (Rob Lowe) new field partner.

Apart from Bloodgood, Tyler Perez has also joined the cast as Diego, a "rich and privileged charmster" who always gets his way. Season 3 will find Diego in his first year of residency and shooting a documentary at Angels Memorial.

Unfortunately, Melanie Chandra, who has played Malaya Pineda since the beginning of the show, will not be returning to reprise her role. Chandra confirmed the news by sharing a heartfelt goodbye on social media.

Not much else is known about the upcoming season of the CBS medical drama, except that it will feature a musical early on in the season. According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Tonight, some of the show's cast members will be singing and dancing in the opening of the second episode.

Marcia Gay Harden, Luis Guzman, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Boris Kodjoe will all be singing and dancing in the eyes of a patient who has a tumor in her abdomen and is seeing things. The tune is set to Hozier's "Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene." Lowe and Bloodgood, however, are not part of the musical number, presumably because they are out in the field.

The media outlet got a hold of four photos from the musical, which showcases a lot of bright colors and outfits. The episode is definitely something to look forward to, but fans will have to wait a while before witnessing it all go down.

"Code Black" season 3 is expected to premiere in early 2018.