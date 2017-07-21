'Creed 2' Movie Release Date, Latest News: Sylvester Stallone Is Writing Sequel

Reuters/Susana Vera Sylvester Stallone says no to a "Rambo" reboot but he's working on the "Creed" sequel.

After hinting last year that he might not return for the "Creed" sequel, it looks like Sylvester Stallone is now making a turnaround. New reports say that the widely acclaimed actor is currently tackling the script for the upcoming film, confirming his role in the sequel.

Since its debut, the "Rocky" franchise has so far spawned seven movies in total, which includes its spinoff, "Creed," which hit theaters in 2015. After being part of the original movie and all the succeeding titles under the "Rocky" lineup, the spinoff seemed to have marked the end of Stallone's involvement in the franchise where his character Rocky Balboa was relegated from being the lead role to being one of the supporting characters.

In "Creed," the lead character was Adonis Johnson, who was played by Michael B. Jordan, whereas Stallone's Rocky Balboa was already an aging boxer and was no longer the focus of the film. Although the spinoff film indicated the end of Stallone's era in the franchise, recent reports suggest otherwise. In fact, Stallone is reportedly not just going to appear in the sequel but is even penning the script himself.

As of now, the next "Creed" movie does not have a release date yet, but reports claim that Stallone is eyeing to kick off production next year. The actor has yet to comment on the news, but if recent reports are anything to go by, he is apparently making a U-turn after claiming February last year that he had mixed feelings about being involved in "Creed 2."

Previously, Stallone said he believed that "Creed," which focused on the young boxer Adonis, had already given a good wrap-up to the whole Rocky franchise and that he could not find any reason to push Rocky Balboa's plot any further.

Details about "Creed 2" are still sparse, but there are speculations that it will focus on Adonis as he tries to take down the sons of the boxers who once beat Rocky and his father, Apollo Creed.