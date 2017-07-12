'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Is It Time for Hotch to Return?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Hotch may return in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) may be making a triumphant comeback in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

According to Blasting News, Gibson's return may be CBS' way to boost the dwindling ratings of the procedural. Before his surprising exit, the actor was one of the main cast members of the show as he played Hotch, the former unit chief of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. He was the direct superior of all the special agents, as well as the team's Media Liaison Officer before he submitted his resignation in season 12.

Prior to the announcement that Hotch would not be returning to the squad, the team was informed that he was on a special assignment. Later on, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) revealed that Hotch had entered the witness protection program to protect his son from an unsub who was stalking him. He left the position of unit chief to Prentiss (Paget Brewster). Based on the rumors, Gibson had an altercation with one of the show's writers that resulted to his dismissal.

If Hotch will indeed return, it will be interesting to see how he will reconnect with his old team. There is no way that Prentiss will let go of the team leader position, which means he will be one of the regular agents. The situation is going to be awkward for everyone, considering Hotch's previous role in the squad.

Meanwhile, a new but familiar face will be added to the BAU in season 13. Spoilers reveal that Special Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) of "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" is set to join them.

Henney's transfer from the spin-off to the main show was revealed following the news that "Beyond Borders" had been canceled after only two seasons. His character, Simmons, once helped BAU in handling Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) release from a Mexican prison. The lanky FBI agent was sent to jail for the murder of a nurse.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27.