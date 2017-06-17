'Daddy's Home 2' Release Date News: Official Trailer Shows Return of Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg

The first official trailer of the upcoming film sequel "Daddy's Home 2" has been released.

(Photo: Facebook/DaddysHomeMovie)A promotional photo of the movie "Daddy's Home."

The movie will feature the onscreen reunion of lead actors Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell after their appearance in the first installment of "Daddy's Home" as fathers in conflict.

Released back in 2015, "Daddy's Home" told the story of Brad (Ferrell) and his efforts and struggles as a stepfather to his new wife's children. However, the situation does not get any easier when the kids' real father, Dusty (Wahlberg), arrived in town, and the two ended up vying for the children's affections and for the title of "coolest dad."

In the upcoming movie, Dusty and Brad will have to deal with the arrival of their own fathers, while Dusty also has a hard time with his stepdaughter's dad. With their parents so different from each other, many difficult situations are expected to happen, and hilarity is anticipated to ensue in the process.

As can be seen in the trailer, Dusty's dad will be portrayed by Mel Gibson, while Brad's father will be played by John Lithgow. The two are welcomed by their sons at the airport to celebrate the Christmas holiday, as Dusty and Brad are determined to have a perfect Christmas for their children.

In the video, Brad and his dad happily embrace and kiss each other after not seeing one another for two weeks. Dusty's father, however, found the whole situation to be unusual and weird.

"You're letting this guy raise your kids half the time?" Gibson asks his son after seeing Brad and his father together.

The film sequel of "Daddy's Home" is directed by Sean Anders, based on a script he co-wrote with John Morris. Linda Cardellini has returned to play Brad's wife, Sara, while John Cena is back to play Roger, the dad of Dusty's stepdaughter. Alessandra Ambrosio is also part of the expanded cast.

"Daddy's Home 2" is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters on Nov. 10.