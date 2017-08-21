Dax Shepard Once Dumped Kristen Bell During the Early Stages of Their Relationship

Vivian Zink/NBC Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop in "The Good Place" episode 13 promo still

People are still reeling in from the heartbreak that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' separation caused days ago, but if there is one other Hollywood couple they can hold onto, it would definitely be Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. However, while Shepard and Bell may be the picture of a perfect Hollywood couple, the latter had recently admitted that her now-husband actually broke up with her during the early stages of their relationship.

Looking at Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, one would assume that they are a match made in heaven and that the two were completely head over heels for each other back when they first met. But Bell previously admitted that is not the case, and in fact, she was actually dumped by the actor-comedian before they ever got serious.

This occurred a few months into their relationship, but Bell reveals that by that time, she was already in love with the now 42-year-old actor. However, Shepard was still seeing other people at the time and was still unsure about the "Veronica Mars" actress.

"He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place," she reveals.

Thankfully for Shepard, he quickly saw the error of his ways and regretted ever breaking up with Bell. Upon this realization, he immediately called her to say that he no longer wants to see other people. "He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back," Bell finally says.

The two eventually got married, but Bell always reminds the actor about how he broke up with her.