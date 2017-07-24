'Death Note' News, Release Date: New SDCC Clip Offers First Look at the Demon Ryuk

Facebook/DeathNote "Death Note" promotional image.

As streaming giant Netflix aimed for a strong presence at the San Diego Comic Con, it showcased some of its biggest upcoming shows and movies at the event. Last Thursday, it unleashed a new clip for the highly anticipated film adaptation of "Death Note," which gave fans a first look at the demonic character Ryuk.

At the "Death Note" panel at the San Diego Convention Center's Hall H, Netflix introduced the movie's director, Adam Wingard, and cast members Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, Keith Stanfield and Masi Oka. Following the brief introduction was the unveiling of a new trailer for the film, which Wingard described as much darker and more exciting than the original.

"The inspiration behind this was obviously to take some of the previously existing material and take some of the over-top-ideas, like giving someone the ability to literally kill anyone, and translate it into something unique and different," the director said at the panel.

Before the panel came to a close, a new clip from the movie was also unveiled and it showed Light (Wolff) as he encountered Ryuk for the first time. Light is the lead character in the movie who takes possession of the Death Note, while Ryuk, voiced by Willem Dafoe, is the demon who urges Light to write down on the cursed notebook the names of people who he wants to be dead. In the clip, Ryuk is shown explaining and showing to Light how the Death Note works.

During the panel, Wingard described Ryuk as someone who's "always in the shadows." "Ryuk is like that, always in the shadows; but the movie is not full-on scary, but we play with the light and dark between them," he said.

While the first trailer for the film that was released a few months ago only showed how Light got hold of the notebook, the full "Death Note" trailer unveiled at the Comic Con showed how Light's thinking gets corrupted by the devil and how obsessed he becomes with the notebook, using it to kill the people he wants gone.

"Death Note" arrives on Aug. 25 on Netflix.