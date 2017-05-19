'Destiny 2' Latest News: Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer Has Arrived

Bungie has recently unveiled the very first gameplay footage for the upcoming sequel to the popular video game "Destiny."

(Photo: YouTube/destinygame)A screenshot from the official gameplay reveal trailer of the upcoming video game "Destiny 2."

The official gameplay reveal trailer of "Destiny 2" was showcased on Thursday, May 18, during a livestream event, which provided members of the gaming community the first-ever look at the upcoming video game's gameplay.

"Destiny 2 is going to be a new beginning for everyone," said game director Luke Smith at the livestream event from the Jet Center in Hawthorne, California on Thursday.

According to Smith, "Destiny 2" represents the convergence of three principles: a "world that pulls you in," filled with "amazing things to do" and where there is "always someone to play with."

The new game sequel has slightly altered its setting from the original multi-planetary adventure featured in the original game. In the new installment of the franchise, players will be fighting to retake Earth's Last City from a hostile alien force and defend the game's iconic Traveler — a sentient life form that safeguards the Earth in the distant future.

According to Time, "Destiny 2" is intended to be more "relatable" and character-focused, and the way players explore the game will also be different from the original. The sequel comes with a completely revised map and a way to conjure activities without the need to go to the intermediary and purgatorial orbit of "Destiny." The new game will also come with new public events, strikes and a brand-new raid.

PC gamers also found out that they will be playing "Destiny 2" through Blizzard's Battle.net platform, and it was also revealed that the PC version may not be released at the same time as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Prior to the recent livestream event, Bungie has also announced that "Destiny 2" will have special editions and a season pass called the Expansion Pass. This pass includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

"Destiny 2" is scheduled to be released on Sept. 8, 2017, and an open beta is slated for launch sometime this summer.