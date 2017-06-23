'Destiny 2' Updates: Rewards for Veteran Players Revealed

Aside from pushing the release date of "Destiny 2" several days earlier than expected, Bungie announced that veteran players of the original "Destiny" game will be recognized for opting to stay in the game until its next installment.

According to the game studio's latest blog post, it will honor the loyalty of veteran players by providing at least seven emblems. These include the Laurel Triumphant emblem that comes after completing a Moment of Triumph, the Laurea Prima II emblem that is normally given after completing all 10 Moments of Triumph, The Slayer of Oryx that comes after owning "The Taken King" expansion and completing one Moment of Triumph during the game's second year, and the Heard the Call emblem that comes out after owning "The Taken King" and completing all the eight Moments of Triumph during the second year.

Players will also get the Young Wolf emblem if they possess the "Rise of Iron" expansion and manage to reach Rank 2 in the Age of Triumph record book, the Saladin's Pride that also comes after owning the same expansion and reaching Rank 7 in the Age of Triumph record book, as well as the Lore Scholar emblem that is given when the players reach more than 5,000 Grimoire score in the original "Destiny" game.

But reports claim that the first four emblems will be harder to get now in case players are not able to get them while playing "Destiny" since its release in September 2014 until its second year in September 2016.

However, the post also mentions that there is still enough time left to obtain the last three emblems.

The game studio also dropped a warning to the newer players of the game. "Some of these emblems have been reserved for Guardians who stood together during specific, triumphant moments in time. In the literal sense of the word, the four emblems that fall into that category are strictly about commemorating and respecting the deeds of those who were there with us at the beginning of our first and second year of adventures. Two, however, are still actively achievable as part of the Age of Triumph record book, and one is tied directly to your still malleable Grimoire score," the post states.

Meanwhile, "Destiny" project head Mark Noseworthy told the Australian publication Finder.com that there will be no gun recoil features in "Destiny 2" for PC players to make it easier for players to use the weapons.

Bungie will release "Destiny 2" on Sept. 6.