Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week' 2017 Schedule: Specials to Watch Out For

The annual "Shark Week" programming of Discovery Channel may have kicked off last Sunday, but it is never too late for those who failed to see the already aired specials as the channel still has more features to offer until the conclusion of the annual week-long shark-centric programming on July 30.

Discovery Channel is dropping two features in its "Shark Week" programming for tonight, July 25. At 9 p.m. ET/PT, Discovery is offering "Sharks and the City: LA," which aims to reveal the reason why the number of sharks along the L.A. coastline seems to be on the rise. It will be followed by another special feature, "Sharks and the City: New York," at 10 p.m. ET/PT, which will tackle the possibility of the rise of the great white sharks in New York because the seals are now making their way back to New York Harbor.

"What we discover will forever change the way you see New York City. After diving and testing a variety of techniques to attract great white sharks in South Africa with [underwater cameraman] Andy Casagrande, [we] bring these techniques back to New York, where they quickly learn that their home waters are teeming with sharks. But these aren't just any sharks. What we soon find swimming under their boat and eventually catch was groundbreaking and resulted in the establishment of a new and international shark conservation project," says marine biologist Craig O'Connell.

"Sharks and the City: LA" and "Sharks and the City: New York" are not the only "Shark Week" programs that will offer viewers a better understanding of the feared underwater creatures, though. As the yearly special will go on nightly until July 30, TV viewers have a lot of opportunity to learn about sharks in more ways than one.

On July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, "Shark Week" will air its "The Lost Cage" special, which will be followed by "Devil Sharks" at 10. On the other hand, Discovery Channel has scheduled "Shark Exile" and "Shark Storm" on July 27, at 9 and 10 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.

On July 28, "Shark Week" will air the "African Shark Safari" and "Lair of the Sawfish" at 9 and 10 p.m. ET/PT, respectively, while "Sharkmania" airs on July 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT before the "Shark Week" concluding special feature, "Shark School with Michael Phelps," which airs on Sunday, July 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.