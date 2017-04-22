Donald Trump Approval Ratings News: Trump Gets 41% Approval by Mid-April 2017, 22% Below Obama's, Gallup Poll Shows

The Job Approval rating for President Donald Trump dipped to a 41 percent average by the second week of April, as the latest data from the Gallup Poll shows. This rating, average tracked from Jan. 20 through April 19, puts him 23 percent below predecessor Barack Obama's average by the first of April in office.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S.A., April 18, 2017.

Trump's average of 41 percent ranged from 46 percent shortly after his inauguration, to as low as 35 percent, following the attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act, according to Gallup. According to the research company, this mark puts him at "14 percentage points lower than any other president in Gallup's polling history," right under Bill Clinton.

Ex-president Clinton held the lowest mark by April at 55 percent, before Donald Trump came along. Compared to ex-president Barack Obama's 63 percent, the current president scored 22 percentage points lower.

Gallup also noted that no president before Trump started their term with an approval rating below 50 percent. Also notable is how Trump's Job Approval rating record never registered a majority, which Gallup attributed to a "poor debut followed his subpar ratings on other measures during the presidential campaign and his presidential transition."

This trend does not look to be reversing any time soon, as President Trump's weekly average dipped even lower than his term average to date of 41 percent. From April 10 to April 16, Trump registered a weekly average of 40 percent, going lower by a single percent.

During the same span, the President garnered a 54 percent disapproval rating, with six percent of respondents having no opinion. Even in this case, President Trump still enjoys massive support from Republicans, with 87 percent of his approval coming from his fellow partisans. This is in contrast with 10 percent of Democrats approving of Trump in the second week of April.