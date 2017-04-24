Duggar Family News: This Duggar Sister Said Jinger's Wedding to Jeremy Vuolo Was 'Strangest Wedding in the World'

The Duggar family from "Counting On" has been quite busy with wedding preparations over the past few years, starting with Jill's wedding to Derick Dillard and Jessa's wedding to Ben Seewald in 2014, followed by Jinger's wedding to Jeremy Vuolo in 2016.

(PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/TLC COUNTING ON) Jennifer Duggar looks on as her elder sister, Jinger, gets help putting on her wedding dress.

They are now busy planning for Joy-Anna's wedding to Austin Forsyth this year. But if you were to ask their younger sister, 9-year-old Jennifer, what she thinks of all these wedding fuss, the little girl would probably shake her head.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of Jinger's wedding shared by TLC, her brothers asked Jennifer, "So what's happening today?" She replied matter-of-factly: "Jinger's getting married, of course."

While Jennifer was visibly excited, she could not help but comment that Jinger had the "most strangest wedding in the world [to me] because [their sister] Josie is wearing lights on her head." She was referring to the flower crown 7-year-old Josie was wearing, which had lights intertwined with the leaves.

The young girl also thought it would "be a lot faster, probably," if Jinger's "humongous" wedding dress had a zipper instead of several buttons, which her wedding entourage took some time to button up.

During her wedding day, Jinger continued a special tradition that her mother, Michelle, came up with. She took a piece of her mother and grandmother's wedding gown and sewed it into the bodice of her dress, in the same spot as her own heart, reported InTouch Weekly.

The tradition started with Jill, who placed her snippet in her bridal bouquet. She thus carried a part of grandma Duggar's dress as she walked down the aisle. As for Jessa, she transformed her piece of fabric into a rosette and included it in her bouquet as well.

It remains to be seen what Joy-Anna plans to do with her piece of fabric, but she will definitely carry on this special tradition.