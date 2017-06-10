E3 2017 News, Schedule: What to Expect From Video Game Companies' Presentations Next Week?

Next week, the entire gaming world will definitely watch out for the presentation of every major video game company to grace the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year that will be held in Los Angeles, California.

Reuters/Jonathan AlcornPeople walk past the Playstation and Xbox booths at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2014.

Some of the major companies taking the stage for their presentations include Xbox from Microsoft, Bethesda Softworks, Ubisoft, PlayStation from Sony, and Nintendo. On the other hand, Electronic Arts opted to hold their own event this week called the EA Play, which will kick off just a couple of days earlier than E3.

Each of the mentioned companies have separate schedules for the week where they will hold press events in which upcoming games and gaming gears are expected to be unveiled.

Electronic Arts

For the EA Play press event, the company has already confirmed it will be presenting eight upcoming video games. They have already named six of them while the other two remain the surprise of the day.

The six games confirmed to be showcased on Saturday are "Star Wars: Battlefront II," "FIFA 18," "Madden NFL 18," "NBA Live 18," "Need for Speed: Playback," and "Battlefield 1."

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the other two games might possibly include a new IP game from "Mass Effect" developer BioWare and a new title with similar gameplay mechanics as with "Assassin's Creed."

EA Play happens on Saturday, June 10, at 3 p.m. EDT. People can live stream the event on YouTube and Twitch.

Xbox/Microsoft

It is no longer a secret that when Microsoft takes the stage on Sunday, June 11, at 5 p.m. EDT, they are going to announce and let the world see the highly anticipated Xbox Project Scorpio console for the first time.

Microsoft has already hyped the world with the Xbox Scorpio console as it promised that it would run games at native 4K. It also told game developers that they will not limit the framerate capacities but they would provide additional random access memory.

However, Xbox chief Phil Spencer also recently hinted at a longer list of Xbox games to be announced on Sunday, which is why he needed to "make a call" and extend their usual E3 stage time.

Xbox will stream their press event on their official social media pages.

Bethesda

Also on Sunday, June 11, Bethesda will hold the event where most players hope to finally hear about "The Elder Scrolls VI." However, it might lead to disappointment.

Bethesda's event will start at 10 p.m. EDT.

Many are expecting to see on stage some anticipated titles such as the virtual reality version of "Fallout," a sneak peek of "The Elder Scrolls Online," an expansion of the "Dishonored 2," more preview of the "Quake Champions" and more.

Bethesda is expected to live stream their press conference on Twitch and YouTube.

Ubisoft

One of the most anticipated games to be showcased at the Ubisoft E3 event is "Far Cry 5," which has already been previewed in several trailers recently. To see if it really is featured, fans should watch out for Ubisoft's presentation on Monday, June 12, at 4 p.m. EDT.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" has also been a subject of online leaks and rumors lately, so maybe Ubisoft will set the record straight about the game next week. Other speculated titles to hit the stage are "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" and "The Crew 2."

Watch their event via livestream on Twitch.

Sony/PlayStation

As for another video game giant, a very long array of games is expected to be announced and showcased when they start their press event on Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Some of the most likely games to be showcased next week are "The Last of Us Part 2," which has been previewed on a very mysterious trailer before, "Gran Turismo Sport," "Days Gone" and more. Meanwhile, the appearance of PlayStation 5 is something that is not highly expected this week.

Sony has once again made their E3 presentation available in movie theatres across North America. Meanwhile, for other countries, there will be a livestream coverage on Sony's Twitch and YouTube pages.

Nintendo

On Tuesday, June 13, at 12 p.m. EDT, Nintendo is set to showcase its list of upcoming games for the Switch this year, with one of them being "Super Mario Odyssey."

Shortly after the said event, the Nintendo Treehouse Live will take place where gameplays of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS titles are set to be demonstrated. Also in the E3 week, Nintendo will also hold video game tournaments featuring "Splatoon 2" and "ARMS."

Nintendo will livestream their event on e3.nintendo.com.