PlayStation 5 Release Date News: Analyst Speculates Next-Gen Consoles Could Launch in 2018

A recent analyst's forecast suggests that Sony is going to launch their next-generation console in 2018.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidGuests attend a launch event for the new Sony PlayStation 4 Pro in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, analyst Damian Thong from Macquarie Capital Securities speculates that Sony is most likely going to introduce their next flagship gaming platform — which reports now dub as the PlayStation 5 — by the second half of 2018.

However, Sony has yet to discuss their plans as far as gaming consoles are concerned. The gaming community last heard from Sony when they unveiled the PlayStation 4 Pro in September last year. Though the said console had some major upgrades, it still lacks the capacity to run games at native 4K.

Despite that, the same Wall Street Journal report notes that Sony is still ahead of Nintendo and Microsoft's Xbox in terms of console sales. However, competition is getting more crucial.

Last March, Nintendo launched the first hybrid console that can work both as an on-dock gaming device and as a handheld gaming platform. Since its release, the company is yet to keep up with the overwhelming demands for the Nintendo Switch.

According to reports, there have already been 2.74 million units of Nintendo Switch sold as of March 31 or barely a month since its retail release.

However, the Wall Street Journal maintains that Sony is still leading the gaming console pack, thanks to its 60 million sales of PS4. But that story is very much subject to change especially since Microsoft has been implying that the much awaited Xbox Project Scorpio is really close to being released this year.

Analyst who correctly predicted PS4 Pro and Slim says next-generation PS would be released...https://t.co/mWTZzuRSSS — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) April 28, 2017

While the 2018 release schedule for the PS5 is all but a speculation as of the moment, Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki reiterated that Thong is the same analyst who "correctly predicted PS4 Pro and Slim" so it is a good credential to consider.