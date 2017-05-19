'Elementary' Season 6 Release Date, News: CBS Shaves Episode Count to 13

Fans already know that CBS has given "Elementary" another season, but it looks like they will have less time with Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) as the episode count has decreased.

Facebook/ElementaryCBS'Elementary' season 5 airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.

It was previously reported that "Elementary" had been renewed for a sixth season. The show's current installment did not really impress with its numbers, but its overall popularity may have saved it in the end. Throughout its run, "Elementary" always received an early renewal, so fans were understandably on edge when it did not get the same treatment for season 6. There is always light at the end of the tunnel, though, as Holmes and Watson will be back.

However, according to Spoiler TV, CBS has reduced the sixth installment's episode count. "Elementary" has always had 24 episodes each season, but the next cycle will only consist of 13.

"One of the changes in having so much midseason is that, look, repeats aren't working as well as they used to," CBS Corporation CEO Leslie Moonves said at the network's Upfront. "It's good to have originals all the way through, so if you take a Code Black, it was on Wednesday night and doing decently on Wednesday night. There's no reason that Criminal Minds couldn't come off for a short period of time and you put in Code Black and you continue with originals all the way through."

Moonves also confirmed that "Elementary" will be returning for its sixth season during the midseason period, which was previously only a speculation.

Fans are surely hoping for more episodes, or at least a seventh season for "Elementary." For now, they can look forward to the season 5 finale. Titled "Hurt Me, Hurt You," the upcoming closer will see Holmes and Watson in the middle of a gang war as they attempt to get to the bottom of a murder mystery that could be the key to stopping the mayhem in New York City.

The season 5 finale of "Elementary" will air on Sunday, May 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.