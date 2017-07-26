'Fastest Finger First' Episode 5 Spoilers: Joint Practice Puts Quiz Bowl Club's Skills to the Test

7O3X Official Site Key visual art for the quiz anime series “Nana Maru San Batsu (7 Right, 3 Wrong).” Alternate titles include “7O3X” and “Fastest Finger First.”

Koshiyama may formally meet the mysterious girl he encountered in the library on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "Fastest Finger First." Who is this girl, and how will she affect Koshiyama and Fukami's friendship?

The previous episode saw Fukami run off in a fit of jealousy after seeing Koshiyama with another girl in the library. It turned out that this girl was the same girl they previously saw with their senior, Sasajima. Fukami wondered what she wanted from Koshiyama, and was subsequently incensed when she saw that her bespectacled friend has just shared his lunch with a stranger.

She cried out that she has never even tasted any of Koshiyama's lunch, surprising both herself and her friend. What did she mean by that statement? Could her jealousy be coming from a much deeper place than mere friendship? Fukami did not understand it, and neither did Koshiyama.

Inoue, for his part, just felt bad that Koshiyama seemed to be getting the attention of the cutest girls in school.

But Koshiyama never did get the chance to ask the girl's name. Fortunately, the girl has left her book behind. Perfect excuse to see the girl again and confirm the suspicion he has upon seeing the sticky notes on the book. Could this girl be someone who's into competitive quiz bowls like him? Also, will this possibility further affect his friendship with Fukami?

Furthermore, the upcoming episode will also feature a joint practice session with other schools. How will Koshiyama and the rest of his schools' Quiz Bowl Club fare? Will Koshiyama be able to make up with Fukami by then?

"Fastest Finger First" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 p.m. JST on Nippon TV. More scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.