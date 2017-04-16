'Fate of the Furious' Plot Rumors Update: Why Did Vin Diesel Embrace the Dark Side?

"The Fate of the Furious," being the first "The Fast and the Furious" movie without one of its lead stars, Paul Walker, has taken the franchise in a new direction. This time, Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, the self-styled head of an international team of operatives-turned-family, is the new enemy who has betrayed his own.

Facebook/FastandFurious Promotional photo for "Fate of the Furious"

Many were surprised when all of a sudden, the movie saw Dom turn against his "familia" and started embracing the dark side. The dark side came in the form of Charlize Theron's Cipher, who forced Dom into her service.

Since the beginning of the "Fast and Furious" saga, Dom has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his family and friends. That is why it came as a surprise for fans when the noblest member of the crew suddenly ended up turning against his loved ones.

"Fate of the Furious" presented a major twist when Dom found out through the villainous Cipher that he actually has an illegitimate son he never knew about. Cipher kidnapped his son and used him to exploit Dom, knowing that family is his biggest weakness.

In the movie, Dom was in Havana, Cuba to celebrate his marriage to Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) when Cipher suddenly interrupted their happy moment and approached Dom. When she told him he was going to work for her, against the interests of his crew, Dom scoffed at the idea. However, when Cipher had him look at her phone and Dom realized his son was at stake, he instantly lost his bravado and decided to submit to Cipher by helping her steal an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) device that would extort the governments of the world.

At this point in the story, Dom remains driven to betray his loved ones and his personal code of honor to protect his son. Whether or not he will stay as his crew's greatest adversary remains to be seen as the franchise moves forward to its next installment.