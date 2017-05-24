'Final Fantasy 16' in the Works? New Job Ad Prompting Plenty of Speculation

"Final Fantasy 15" breathed new life into the long-running role-playing game series, and in the process, it also opened up the door again for the franchise to keep going. A new clue also seems to be hinting that developers have wasted little time working on the next installment which could be "Final Fantasy 16."

Facebook courtesy of Final Fantasy XVIs the follow-up to 'Final Fantasy 15' already in development?

Recently, a job ad posted on the recruitment site ECareerFA calling for a 2D artist who can work on a "Super-Famous RPG Series" drew the attention of many fans as it seems to contain some hints that it may have been posted by Square Enix.

As DualShockers noted, the company that posted the ad is one that has delivered massive RPGs before and is one that also possesses other entertainment properties.

Furthermore, the location of the company's headquarters detailed in the ad seems to line up pretty well with where Square Enix is based.

As for why the rumors are currently hinting that the game the 2D artist hired will be working on is indeed "Final Fantasy 16," there is reportedly a line in the ad which indicates that the project in question is a "certain RPG's numbered title."

For what it is worth, some fans over on Reddit do not seem to be surprised at all that the folks at Square Enix may already be laying the groundwork for their next "Final Fantasy" game.

That may even be a necessary step at this point.

After all, "Final Fantasy 15" famously ran into quite a few bumps in the road over the course of its development leading to fans having to endure a longer than expected wait, and that is probably something that the people at Square Enix want to avoid at all costs when it comes to the creation of a new major offering.

It may be a while before fans hear about "Final Fantasy 16," however, especially with updates and downloadable content packs still set to be released for "Final Fantasy 15."