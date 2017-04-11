'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Rumors: Why a Nintendo Switch Version Could Be Beneficial to the Fans and the Developers

Seeing as how there is still a lot left to be learned about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," nearly every aspect of it remains uncertain to a degree, including which platforms may eventually be able to host it.

Square EnixStill no release date currently known for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

Interest in which platforms may eventually get the eagerly anticipated game spiked again after recent comments made by Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda entered the news cycle.

During a recent interview with Nikkei, Matsuda talked at length about various subjects, including the Switch.

To be more specific, Matsuda noted that the company is planning to develop and port new titles for the Switch and the CEO expressed a desire to see the new gaming platform succeed, according to a translation of the interview provided by Nintendo Wire.

Unsurprisingly, Matsuda did not name specific games that could eventually make their way to the Switch, but in terms of new titles, there may be no candidate more deserving of a Switch port than the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

First off, since this is a remake of a very popular game, it would seem to be in the best interest of the developers to make it accessible to as many potential buyers as possible, and releasing it for the Switch would seem to help that cause.

The specific capabilities of the Switch may even allow fans to enjoy playing the remake in ways that are different from how else it may be experienced on other consoles.

As iDigitalTimes also noted in a recent article, Nintendo's newest platform is comparable to the PlayStation 4 in terms of power, so it is not like a Switch version of the remake will lag far behind in that department.

There is still a lot that remains to be revealed regarding the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" and time will tell if one of those things will be a Nintendo Switch port.