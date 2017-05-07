'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Actor Reacts to Jaime Killing Cersei; Ed Sheeran Discusses Cameo

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who plays Jaime Lannister, aka "Kingslayer," on "Game of Thrones," thinks the theory that his character will kill Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) "makes sense." Meanwhile, British music star Ed Sheeran gave teasers about his much-talked-about cameo in the hit HBO drama fantasy series.

REUTERS/Phil McCartenCast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' in Los Angeles April 10, 2016.

One of the more recent plot rumors about "Game of Thrones" season 7 says Jaime will live up to his infamous monicker and murder Cersei, the current crowned Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Actor Thinks Jaime Killing Cersei 'Makes Sense'

Coster-Waldau recently reacted to the said fan theory and told Harper's Bazaar: "I heard that theory, and it absolutely makes sense. It would be a perfect little nod. But who knows? You'll have to watch the show. It's a good theory. I always thought maybe it's too neat, but who knows."

In the saga, Jaime has acquired the nickname "Kingslayer" and it is not something to be proud of for someone like him who is a sworn kingsguard. Oaths mean life in the world of "Game of Thrones," and kingsguards like Jaime have taken an oath to protect whoever sits on the Iron Throne, no matter how crazy they become.

Jaime murdered the father of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) who was then king of the Seven Kingdoms. However, Dany's father gained the title Mad King for becoming Caligula-like. Jaime was with the Mad King when the latter repeatedly pronounced he wanted to set the entire city of King's Landing on fire. However, the good person inside Jaime could not take letting it happen so he killed the man that he had sworn to protect.

As season 6 concluded, fans saw Jaime's twin sister and lover, Cersei, take the Iron Throne after burning down half of the city — something that Jaime prevented in the past.

While Cersei was being crowned, Jaime watched with an obvious disgust on his face. Fans have seen Jaime change to be a somewhat better person in the show. If Cersei decides to kill half of the city again just to remain in power, there has been a precedent that Jaime will act for the common good.

Ed Sheeran Will Sing in His Cameo

The news about Sheeran's involvement in the seventh season has already been around for quite some time now but details about his role have not been mentioned.

However, in a recent interview, Sheeran shed some light on these questions. Though his appearance sounded like it will not last long, it might be one of the most interesting cameos in TV history.

Not only will he sing in "Game of Thrones," his singing will be appreciated by one of the fan-favorite characters, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Talking to Hits Radio, the "Shape of You" singer revealed: "I do a scene with Maisie [Williams]. I sing a song and then she goes, 'Oh, that's a nice song.'"

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs on Sunday, July 16 on HBO.