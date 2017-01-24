'God Is a Restorer:' Pastor and Wife Who Lost Two Sons in Crash Now Expecting Twins

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nearly two years after suffering the loss of their two sons in a tragic crash in 2015, a North Carolina pastor and his wife announced on Sunday that God was blessing them with two more this summer.

(Photo: Screen grab via Vimeo)Pastor Gentry Eddings (R) of Forest Hill Ballantyne Church in North Carolina and his wife Hadley announced they are expected twins nearly two years after they lost their two children due to a tragic accident in 2015. The twins are shown in the ultrasound photo (inset).

When Pastor Gentry Eddings of Forest Hill Ballantyne Church in North Carolina and his wife Hadley revealed to their congregation on Sunday that they were expecting twins, worshipers erupted in cheers.

"You guys have loved Hadley and I through so much over the past year and a half plus and we have gotten to see God work in amazing ways. And the ways that he has worked to redeem our ashes for beauty," Gentry Eddings told his church in a video of the announcement.

"And one of the ways that God's done that is the school in Haiti and we've celebrated that together and you guys have continued to pray for us. Well today we get to let you know of another way that God has blessed Hadley and I. She is pregnant," he said to applause and screams.

Gentry, however, wasn't done with the announcement yet and so he proceeded to show the church the ultrasound photo from his wife's pregnancy revealing a shot of twins.

"And we wanted to show you a picture from the ultrasound. There's two babies," he pointed out to more rejoicing.

Hadley Eddings also announced her pregnancy in a post to a public support group on Facebook.

"Y'all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!" she said.

On Saturday, May 23, 2015, the pastor and his wife were in a caravan headed back to Charlotte when a vehicle Hadley and her 2-year-old son Dobbs, were riding in was struck by a truck in Wilmington. Gentry was in another car when the crash occurred. Hadley, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash, was rushed to a hospital in Wilmington for an emergency C-Section. She gave birth to another son the couple named Reed. Due to the traumatic nature of the accident, however, baby Reed died two days later.

The Christian Post reached out to the couple at the church on Tuesday and they were unavailable for comment but staff indicated that there has been an overwhelming response to their "good news."

In a statement from the couple cited by People, they called the pregnancy a blessing and God a restorer.

"The Lord has not left us for one second in our grief of losing our two boys almost two years ago. God is a redeemer and a restorer! God blesses us beyond what we deserve or could ever imagine," Hadley said.

"We are excited that Dobbs and Reed are going to be big brothers to twins! We are so thankful for our family and so many friends who have prayed for us and cheered us on our way. We're rejoicing, and thank Jesus for these two precious little ones!" she added.