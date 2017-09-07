'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Carrie's Bipolar Disorder to Worsen?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Carrie will struggle in the next season of "Homeland."

Carrie's (Claire Danes) bipolar disorder may resurface with a vengeance in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

Fans of the series are aware that it has been a while since Carrie's illness was put in the spotlight. The past season focused on Quinn's (Rupert Friend) tragic downfall and subsequent death after his traumatic experience in Berlin. Before he died, the CIA agent wrestled with depression and hallucinations. Carrie, on the other hand, became busy managing an organization that helped discriminated individuals. Reuniting with her daughter also kept her disorder at bay when she returned to the United States.

The new installment may be the perfect time to reintroduce Carrie's bipolar disorder into the storyline.

Spoilers indicate she will be dealing with the guilt of seeing Quinn killed in front of her. In last season's finale, he sacrificed his life to save both Carrie and the president-elect, Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel). There are many fans who are petitioning for Friend's return in the series. They are allegedly disappointed with how his character was killed off. Rumors are rife that Quinn will appear in Carrie's dream. This may trigger a meltdown that will catch her unaware.

A deeply disturbed Carrie is the last things viewers want to see while she is fighting for her rights in season 7. Spoilers indicate that she will resign from her post as senior adviser to the president to help Saul (Mandy Patinkin). This will anger Keane, who will start viewing her former friend as the enemy. Carrie is speculated to return to the CIA, where she is expected to apply her expertise in taking down the administration.

Showrunner Alex Gansa has previously revealed that they want to focus on a single-arc story for the last two installments.

"I'm really at the very beginning of thinking about the last two seasons. The hope would be to tell one story that takes us through the last two seasons so that we don't have to reinvent in the last season. We'd like to start a story in season seven that brings the series in for a landing. We'll see if that happens. That's the hope. (But) it's hard to know until we decide where we want Carrie Mathison to be at the end of this journey," Gansa said.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.