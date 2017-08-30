'How to Get Away with Murder' Season 4 News: EP Vows To Unveil More Answers About Wes' Death and How Annalise Rise Up From The Ashes

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Promo image for How to Get Away with Murder Season 4

The mystery surrounding Wes Gibbins' (Alfred Enoch) death may find the right answers soon when ABC airs the season 4 of "How to Get Away with Murder," as well as how his professor will survive the repercussions of his passing.

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Pete Nowalk reveals that the fourth season of the legal drama will delve deeper into Wes' death, and how Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will go on with her life after being accused of killing his favorite student.

In the third season finale, fans of the show learned that Laurel Castillo's (Karla Souza) father Jorge Castillo (Esai Morales) ordered her ex-boyfriend Dominic (Nicholas Gonzales) to kill Wes. But the reason for the killing is still unrevealed. This could be unveiled when the series returns next month.

"We're jumping a little bit in time, a month or two, which is actually a lot of time in our show, so we'll see how things have settled a little bit for everyone," Nowalk stated. "Annalise will have had some time to figure out what she wants to do with her life now, and really the first episode is very heavy on Annalise putting her life back together and seeing what step one is for her to redeem herself."

According to Nowalk, Annalise will try to rise after the major slump that she encountered in season 3 when she suffered from a series of unfortunate events, including the fire at her house that killed Wes.

The executive producer also said that the tough criminal lawyer will have to show that she is still unbeatable in the courtroom

While Nowalk revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Morales will return to reprise his role as Laurel's ruthless father, he is still unsure about Gonzales' participation in the upcoming season since the actor is already tied with the show "The Good Doctor." However, he still believes that they can still get him to reprise his role as Wes' killer.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.