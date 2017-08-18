'Justice League' Plot News, Release Date: Ben Affleck Teases 'Much More Traditional Batman'

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial 'Justice League' will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

"Justice League" is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. And when it rolls around, fans can expect to see a more familiar Batman.

This much was teased by Ben Affleck, who will make his third outing as the Caped Crusader in November. Fans got a glimpse of a much darker Batman in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," but Affleck assured fans that the one in "Justice League" is much more "traditional."

"'BvS' departed a little bit from the traditional Batman," Affleck explained to Entertainment Weekly. "He was holding on to a lot of anger, in a little bit of an irrational way."

He added: "Whereas this is a much more traditional Batman. He's heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people."

Affleck further compared his character in "Justice League" to the usual Batman seen in the DC comics. There is no doubt that his Batman in "Batman v. Superman" was a more rage-filled figure, and it will certainly be refreshing to see him try to work with a bunch of other superheroes in the upcoming ensemble film.

Director Zack Snyder previously shared a photo of Batman's suit in "Justice League," though it did not reveal any new details about the film's plot. He had to depart as the film's director because of a family crisis, leaving the duties to Marvel collaborator Joss Whedon.

As for Affleck's future as Bruce Wayne, there has been talk of Warner Bros. replacing the Academy Award winner with someone else for "The Batman." This has yet to be confirmed by anyone involved in the film, though Affleck has said that he will continue to play the character as long as he is wanted. Not much else is known about the standalone film, except that it will be directed by Matt Reeves, who is eyeing a "noir-driven, detective version" of the Caped Crusader.

"Justice League" will premiere in U.S. movie theaters on Nov. 17.