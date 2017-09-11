'Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle' News, Release Date: Fox Cancels New York Premiere to Join Hurricane Harvey Relief

Youtube/20th Century Fox A screenshot from the official teaser of the upcoming movie "Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Twentieth Century Fox has canceled the New York premiere of "Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle" following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. The movie was originally scheduled for a screening on Sept.12 in New York City but it coincided with a Hurricane Harvey fundraising telethon.

The studio announced the cancellation of "Kingsman 2's" New York premiere a few days ago and said that the budget for the said event would instead be donated to the project "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief." The relief telethon is intended to raise funds for the victims of the recent hurricane.

In its official statement, 20th Century Fox said: "Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on September 12, we have canceled that evening's planned New York film premiere event for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle.' To that end, Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon."

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in Texas last Aug. 25, leaving at least 70 residents of Texas and Louisiana dead. Following the catastrophe, several non-profit organizations have joined forces to organize the telethon and help those who were badly affected by the disaster.

Although the New York premiere of "Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle" has been canceled, the other events meant to promote the upcoming film will still push through, including the London premiere set for Sept. 18. Following the London event, there will be a Poppy Delevigne fan screening event and an Alamo Drafthouse affair as well which fans should watch out for. Cast members of the film are also expected to give interviews on television in the coming days.

"Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle" will see the return of Taron Egerton as Eggsy. It will also introduce fresh faces such as Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Jeff Bridges. The film will open in U.S. cinemas on Sept. 22.