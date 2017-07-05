Kirk Cameron: People Fear America Has Reached Its Last Days, Is on Moral and Spiritual Life Support

(Photo:Faecbook/Kirk Cameron) Kirk Cameron releases "Revive Us" a film of eye-opening prayer, worship, and inspiration, October 18, 2016.

Christian actor and activist Kirk Cameron is warning that America is on "moral and spiritual life support," and said that unless people turn back to God, they will destroy each other.

Cameron, who recently released his film "Revive Us" on DVD, told Faithwire that he is concerned for this generation and future generations to come.

"'Revive Us' is my offering of a set of values and a set of principles that we can all embrace without sacrificing our differences," the actor explained. "This is a strategy that allows us to celebrate our differences [while helping] us move forward. We cannot do it without humility and an absolute trust in God, and if we don't do that we'll destroy each other."

Cameron said that the idea for the movie came as he was traveling around the U.S., conducting marriage conferences before the 2016 election and speaking with different people.

"I heard the same thing from everyone — 'What's happening to our nation? We are on the edge of going over the cliff. I'm so concerned about the future for our children. We've reached the last days of this great nation,'" Cameron revealed.

"So, I called a national family meeting ... to gather the family of faith and hear from some of my smartest and most faithful friends."

A number of prominent Christians are featured in the movie, including Dr. Ben Carson, a former presidential candidate and the current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Evangelical preacher and author Francis Chan and author and speaker Eric Metaxas are also featured, tackling the question: "At a time like this, when things seem so dark, what can we do?"

Cameron suggested that the first step in reviving America is to identify the problem, mainly what's "causing America to be on moral and spiritual life support."

The actor and producer argued that the country "has lost its true faith in God," and said that getting back to core values will be an important step.

Cameron is planning a "Revive Us" live event, the second of its kind, which would gather well-known faith and political leaders to discuss the nation's problems and search for solutions on a variety of issues, including racial, political, economic and educational divides.

The official website for "Revive Us" says that it "challenges believers to faithfully lead the way. Kirk turns to Scripture to offer encouragement, reminding us there is still hope for our great nation."

Back in October in a promotional video regarding the film's limited theatrical release, Cameron said:

"As I visit churches all across the country, moms tell me they're concerned about their children's future. Dads tell me they know something's broken and that the nation is on the wrong track. But they all ask what can we do?"

The actor insisted that despite people's fears, however, it's not too late for America to get back on track.

"It's not impossible to turn it around, but there's no time to wait any longer. We are nearing the point of no return, but we're not there yet. But we must lean in, double down and engage ASAP because we've been coasting for too long," he said at the time.

Cameron has argued that America built its foundations upon God on a number of occasions, and in September 2016 paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

"It's not any Republic, but the Christian Constitutional Republic that our founding fathers gave us. One nation, under God — not without God, not above God — but under God, voluntarily governing ourselves according to His ways. Indivisible, we must not let anyone divide us — not by race, not by creed, not by color — because united we'll stand but divided we'll fall," he said in a video.