Leah Remini Blasts Scientology and Tom Cruise: 'He Is Diabolical'

Leah Remini will never hold back in her war against Scientology. She also has some damaging things to say about Tom Cruise, the religious group's most popular member.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser Leah Remini said that Scientologist Tom Cruise is not a good person.

While promoting the second season of her show "Scientology and the Aftermath" on A&E, Remini granted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit.

Someone asked the actress if Cruise is a good person. Remini described him with strong words.

"People who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical," Remini responded. "He's very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins."

Miscavige is the leader of the church as assigned by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. The group has been discrediting Remini since she broke from them and exposed their activities.

Remini said in another interview via The Hollywood Reporter that the federal agencies must investigate the Church of Scientology. Remini confirmed that aside from the abusive treatment of its members, those working inside the church have been committing fraud and crimes against the government.

The actress still encounters current members of Scientology in Hollywood events and she revealed that they completely ignore her. Remini doesn't care about this, though, because she knows they are only following orders from the top.

Remini, 47, left Scientology in 2013 after practicing the religion for most of her life. She is grateful that her daughter, Sofia, doesn't remember anything about her former religion since she was only a few years old when her mom broke away.

Sofia was baptized as a Catholic when she turned 10.

Mike Rinder, who is also an ex-Scientologist, joined Remini in the AMA. When asked if the church will acknowledge the alleged wrongdoing, abuses and human rights violations, Rinder said that it won't happen.

"They believe that what they are doing is right and that they are justified by the greater good and the amazing things they are doing for the planet and mankind," he said.

"Scientology and the Aftermath" season 2 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on A&E.