Look Out, Here Comes Free Speech!

It seems that hardly a day goes by when the call for "safe spaces" and "speech codes" is not headline news. Every week there are too many stories to count of colleges and universities showing themselves to be more bastions of ideological fascism than bulwarks of intellectual liberty; where students and faculty alike seem to be more passionate about restricting debate than they are about defending the freedom to disagree.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/bethlehem-not-berkeley-is-the-birthplace-of-free-speech-181793/#XLQXCh7Y2z6D6FBe.99