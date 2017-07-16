MacOS High Sierra Beta 2 for Mac Devices Released to the Public

The new Mac operating system, High Sierra, has been made available through Apple's public beta system for users to test out the while new OS is still under development.

Recently, Apple enabled the free trial of the second update of the High Sierra operating system, Apple Insider confirmed. Before it was made available to all Apple users, macOS High Sierra was only available to be tested by those with developer accounts priced at $99.

The publication suggested that those who will test out the new High Sierra OS should install it only on a secondary Mac and make sure that the device is backed up before installing the beta.

According to 9to5Mac, the updated High Sierra features the Apple File System, Metal 2, Mail improvements, HEVC support, Photos and Safari upgrades and more.

Time Machine support was also enabled in the High Sierra update, as well as having routines to AVKit for developers to take advantage of in multiple outputs. Touch event processing also received several modifications, along with enhanced timing for taking care of unintended touches.

The Cupertino-based tech giant set up the Apple Beta Software Program so that Apple users will be able to try pre-release versions of their OS. The free trial allows developers to address issues found in the software, which are identified through the users' experiences.

At the same time, those who enroll in the program get to experience new features and enhancements from the pre-release version of the operating system.

Apple users who wish to enroll can easily join by agreeing to the terms and conditions stated on the website. The pre-release operating systems that the Apple users will have access to are for macOS, iOS and tvOS.

The official High Sierra MacOS update is anticipated to be released later this year.