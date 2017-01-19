Margot Robbie News and Updates: Actress Dons Prosthetics for Her Tonya Harding Biopic Role

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie was recently spotted wearing some prosthetics for her role as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding for a biopic film featuring parts of the latter's controversial life story.

The Harding biopic film will be titled "I, Tonya," as per Deadline.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Margot Robbie at the premiere of ''Focus'' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2015.

PEOPLE reported on Robbie's sighting while on the film's set and shared a photo of the Australian actress while donning the role. Obviously, she has some prosthetics on her face and a body suit to resemble Harding.

Actors Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney and Paul Walter Hauser join Robbie in the film. Deadline also reported that the newest addition to "I, Tonya's" cast is "August: Osage County" star Julianne Nicholson. She will play the role of Harding's first figure skating coach, Diane Rawlinson.

Wikimedia Commons/Andrew Parodi Tonya Harding returns from her controversial stint at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway.

Reports mentioned that the movie will cover the highly controversial events in 1994 where another U.S. national champion and Olympic figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan, was attacked to allegedly stop her from performing at the Winter Olympics.

The movie is also expected to feature Harding's training for the 1994 Winter Olympics events until her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, to played by Stan, took matters into his own hands to make sure Harding gets a shot at the Olympics. Kerrigan was considered Harding's rival and was the U.S. team's main competitor for the imminent Olympic games at that time.

Two days away from Olympic trials, Kerrigan was attacked after leaving an ice rink in Detroit where she was training at the time. Reports after the attack mentioned that Kerrigan was hit with a 21-inch retractable ASP tactical baton. She was hit three times on her kneecap and two more on the side of her leg.

According to other accounts, Gillooly hired Derrick Smith and Shane Stant who agreed to carry out the plan to injure Kerrigan in exchange for money. In January 1994, the two confessed and surrendered to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The disgraced figure skater skipped jail time by taking a plea bargain. She pleaded guilty but was only put on probation for three years, served 500 hours of community service and placed a fine of $160,000.

"I, Tonya" is expected to premiere in 2018.