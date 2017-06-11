'Modern Family' Season 9 and 10 Air Date, Spoilers, News: Cast Member Shares Idea on Best Ending for Sitcom

"Modern Family" won't be bowing out of television anytime soon as ABC recently gave the series a two-season renewal for seasons 9 and 10. One cast member, however, shared an idea on the best ending for the show, should the inevitable come.

Facebook/ModernFamily The cast of "Modern Family" will be back for two more seasons on ABC.

Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado) talked with Cinema Blend and said "Modern Family" should aptly end with the revelation of who has been doing the documentary about their family all these years. As viewers of the show are aware, there has been a camera crew following members of the Dunphy and Prichett families since the beginning, and for the young star, answering this mystery would best cap off the show in its final episode.

Rodriguez, however, said he doesn't know when this final episode will come. "I would love for [the show] to run for as long as we can," he said. "I guess as long as we're still making quality shows and convincing storylines to really make a difference in this world and just having fun while doing it."

Rodriguez grew up on the set of "Modern Family" along with the other child actors Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy) and Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy). In the last season's finale, Manny and Luke have graduated from high school, but show creator Steven Levitan said the actors will still be series regulars in season 9.

"Luke will take a gap year to figure out his life," Levitan told the New York Post. "Rico will very likely go to a university that is close by."

Levitan also said the 10th season will likely be the last for "Modern Family" and knowing this is actually a good thing. He and his team of writers are now making plans about how to end the series. Will they consider Rodriguez's idea?

"Modern Family" season 9 will return on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. in the fall. ABC has not yet announced a premiere date. Season 10 will follow in the next year.