'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Addresses Rumors About Her Health

"Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland has been getting a lot of flak lately because of her weight. However, she took matters into her own hands and addressed the negativity she has been getting.

REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSONSarah Hyland from ABC's 'Modern Family' arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

It all started when Hyland posted a photo of herself in a black shirt featuring her boyfriend, "Shadowhunters" actor Dominic Sherwood. The star shared the photo in order to promote the Anti-Bullying Alliance, but she wound up being bullied herself.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Some of her followers began pointing out Hyland's weight, commenting that she looks too thin and unhealthy. After having had enough, the 26-year-old actress took to her Twitter account to fire back at her haters and clear the air on her weight fluctuation through a two-part post.

"I haven't had the greatest year," Hyland wrote. "Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can't work out."

Hyland is well aware of all the hateful and judgmental remarks about her. Some people have even told her to "eat a burger" and that "your head is bigger than your body and that's disgusting."

However, her weight fluctuation is something that is beyond her control, considering that she has "basically been on bed rest for the past few months." In spite of this, Hyland is still trying to stay as healthy as she can.

The actress has struggled with kidney dysplasia for most of her life. In 2012, Hyland went through a kidney transplant.

Hyland also revealed that she is currently taking prednisone, so it does not bother her when people comment on how swollen her face looks or that she appears pregnant, since those are side effects of her medicine.

"My self confidence is not rendered from your comments," she wrote in her Twitter post.