More 'Resident Evil' Games Coming to Nintendo Switch This November

Capcom is porting over both versions of "Resident Evil: Revelations" to the Nintendo Switch. The company has announced that the popular horror games will be available to the hybrid console on Nov. 28.

Steam/Resident Evil Revelations/Capcom "Resident Evil: Revelations," both the first and second games, have been announced to launch for the Nintendo Switch in late 2017.

The two highly-regarded versions of Capcom's "Resident Evil" series will have Nintendo Switch versions just as November ends, as the company announced on Wednesday, Sep. 6.

The company also plans to do better than the recent PlayStation 4 and Xbox One releases of "Resident Evil: Revelations" by bundling in both the original game and the sequel when they launch for Nintendo's console later this year.

The special Resident Evil Revelations Collection double pack will include both versions of the game, as announced in detail in the news update that Capcom posted on their blog.

The physical version of the Nintendo Switch version will only have the game card for the first title, according to Gamespot. Buyers will be able to play the first game right away using the card that comes with their purchase, but they will have to download "Resident Evil: Revelations 2" to their console using the download code provided.

Physical copies of the "Resident Evil: Revelations" bundle will be available for $40, but Nintendo Switch owners also have the option to buy the first and second versions separately from the online shop at $20 each.

The first "Resident Evil: Revelations" made their debut on the Nintendo 3DS five years ago, in 2012. Since then, the game has seen versions on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 260, Wii U and the PC since 2013.

A sequel soon followed in 2015, still centered on the investigations being conducted by Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield. The second "Resident Evil: Revelations" is set between the stories of "Resident Evil 5" and "Resident Evil 6."

Capcom has also released a trailer announcing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release of "Resident Evil: Revelations," which is now available starting Aug. 29. More updates and a possible Nintendo Switch trailer are expected to be revealed via Capcom's social media handles.