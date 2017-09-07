'NBA 2K18' News: Nintendo Switch Gets Same Features as PS4 But Lacks Amiibo Support

Twitter/@NBA2K 2K Games will release a version of "NBA 2K18" cover where Kyrie Irving will be seen wearing a Boston Celtics jersey.

As the release of "NBA 2K18" draws near, new updates say the gameplay elements on its PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions are remarkably the same, except that the latter will lack amiibo support. Meanwhile, certain games — "NBA 2K18" being one of them — will require an additional SD card for upcoming contents.

Developers have showcased some of the gameplay aspects of "NBA 2K18" recently, and according to US Gamer's report, they witnessed that all of the contents in the PS4 version are also available on the Nintendo Switch.

The confirmation of the similarities between the PS4 and Nintendo Switch is worth noting since many gamers have the fear of not getting the entire experience of certain games on the latter, as was the case for "FIFA 18" on the Nintendo Switch.

"FIFA 18's" Nintendo Switch version will be released without one of its highly anticipated game modes, the campaign story "The Journey."

Meanwhile, in the matter of amiibo support on the Nintendo Switch for "NBA 2K18," a representative from 2K Sports said it was not happening, according to GameSpot.

In Nintendo's amiibo platform, exclusively released game character-based figurines are equipped with near-field communication sensors that Nintendo consoles can read to bring more contents to their corresponding titles.

US Gamer earlier suggested that "NBA 2K18" would receive amiibo support, which could have meant getting action figures of NBA stars.

On the other hand, one of the limitations of the Nintendo Switch console was its built-in storage as it only came with 32 GB. This extremely limits the size of the game it can support. This is why Nintendo designed the Switch with an SD card slot that can support up to 2 TB microSDXC cards.

In an IGN report, a representative of Nintendo of America confirmed: "To enjoy the full game, downloading additional data is required. Depending on the storage requirements for each game, it may be necessary to purchase a microSD card to expand storage space."

Nintendo has thus launched a partnership with SD card maker SanDisk, and it appears that one of the products of their collaboration are storage cards for additional "NBA 2K18" contents. In fact, IGN shared a promotional photo for a SanDisk microSD card with the official Kyrie Irving poster of "NBA 2K18."

"NBA 2K18" will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 19.