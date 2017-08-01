'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Is Gregorio Ready for a New Romance?

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Gregorio moves on in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) may be ready to move on from her failed marriage in the upcoming season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Fans of the series fell in love with Ferlito's character when she was introduced last installment. Gregorio's addition to the NOLA team was met with skepticism from its members. She initially made it difficult for the others to like her out of fear of them knowing her dark secret. Gregorio's ex-husband was a criminal who embezzled money and left her to face the repercussions of his actions.

In the new season, executive producer Chris Silber teased that the man will return to cause problems for her again.

"You can expect to see perhaps some new guests we might bring in. You can also expect to see some old favorites. We really enjoy working with some of these characters we've met. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw [Gregorio's ex] McKinley (Ed Quinn), I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some of the other old favorites coming back -- maybe there'll be a Tom Arnold, I'm not sure. But we always love playing in the sandbox with some of these characters and are always glad to have them back," the EP explained to TV Guide.

While Gregorio will be forced to face her ex-husband again, spoilers indicate that this may be the last time he will hurt her. She may finally be ready to let go and start dating again. Gregorio deserves happiness, and her team is a 100 percent supportive of her.

Meanwhile, it looks like she and Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) will have fun solving cases together. The forensic scientist and agent is set to take in more field assignments in the new season. Last time, Gregorio tried to help him adjust to his new task, alongside the other members of the team. Pride (Scott Bakula) will insist, though, that Sebastian take more training before he takes on dangerous missions.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26.