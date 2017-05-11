New BioWare IP Delay News: Project 'Dylan' Pushed Back Further Into 2018

Electronic Arts (EA) recently confirmed that the launch of BioWare's new and in-development IP has been delayed to the Fiscal Year of 2019.

Facebook/PS4ProTwoScreenshot from the PS4Pro.eu video featuring Project "Dylan," the new BioWare MMO project.

Codenamed "Dylan," the project was previously confirmed to be released as a Fiscal Year 2018 project several months ago during an official Electronic Arts financial call.

However, during Electronic Arts' latest quarterly investments call, the company announced the delay of the IP past March of 2018, citing plans to expand the upcoming game's social features as the main reason for pushing back the launch.

According to EA's chief executive Andrew Wilson:

"We're very pleased with the progress of our new action IP from BioWare. The design is stunning. Gameplay mechanics are excellent and the action will be exhilarating. The game is built around a live service, and through our creative process we decided to add more to the disruptive new social design for our players. To accommodate that, we are moving the launch date for this project into Fiscal Year '19."

Wilson refers to "Dylan" as an action game and has stressed that BioWare's new IP is not a role-playing video game. Prior leaks, however, have compared the upcoming IP to massively multiplayer titles such as "Destiny" and "The Division."

Little information about the new BioWare IP is currently available. So far, it has been determined to be the main project of BioWare Edmonton but is also pulling a lot of resources from BioWare Austin. The new IP is also supposed to be announced at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event, but this plan may also get delayed as a result of EA's recent announcement.

At the moment, what is clear is the fact that BioWare's "Dylan" IP project is now pushed into the Fiscal Year of 2019, which means it could be released along with other highly anticipated games such as Visceral Games' "Star Wars" project, Respawn Entertainment's "Star Wars" game, and Motive Studios' first video game project.

If everything goes according to plan, fans can expect the launch of BioWare's "Dylan" project sometime after March 31, 2018.