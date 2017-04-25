New England Patriots NFL Trade Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Reportedly 'Not Happening'

The Cleveland Browns should probably just give up their pursuit of Jimmy Garoppolo because the New England Patriots are not expected to trade him.

(Photo: Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) run onto the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium, Jan. 22, 2017.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the backup quarterback "isn't going anywhere" and a trade is just "not happening."

This actually makes the most sense for the Patriots. Yes, they will get draft picks in return for Garoppolo if they trade him, but what if Tom Brady misses time next season? What if something happens and his production suddenly declines? Don't forget, Brady is turning 40 next season. He's no spring chicken.

Can Jacoby Brissett handle the starting role? Probably. He already started a couple of games last season, but Garoppolo is still the better option. He has already shown the world that he's capable of starting and the Patriots need him as an insurance policy at quarterback.

Of course, the truth of the matter is that everything has a price. Schefter may have reported that the Patriots will not trade Garoppolo, but several pundits believe that his suitors just failed to put together a package attractive enough to entice the Patriots.

"They aren't going to simply hand over Garoppolo to another team if their price isn't met, and the Pats certainly don't want to go in the tank if Brady goes down, like the Indianapolis Colts did with Peyton Manning shelved in 2011, as Belichick has happily referenced in the past," Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald said in his report.

"To be sure, the Patriots have prepared for the possibility of getting bowled over by a trade proposal, as they were exploring the free-agent backup quarterback market earlier this offseason. But they haven't been tempted enough by any offers," he continued.

Garoppolo is a proven commodity and his suitors will have to offer a lot if they want the Patriots to even consider trading him.