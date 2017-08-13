Nintendo Confirms New 3DS XL Version of 'Metroid: Samus Returns'

Official 'Metroid: Samus Returns' Website Promotional image for 'Metroid: Samus Returns'

"Metroid: Samus Returns" will get a new Nintendo 3DS XL edition soon, but the company has yet to confirm though if users will "need an Amiibo to charge it."

Recently, Nintendo of America took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming "Metroid: Samus Returns" game will be getting a special edition Nintendo 3DS XL, called the Samus Edition Nintendo 3DS XL. According to the company, the new edition will be out on Sept. 15 and will be released the same time as the game.

"'Samus Edition New Nintendo #3DS XL hardware arrives 9/15 at select retailers, just in time for #Metroid: Samus Returns!" Nintendo of America posted on Twitter last Aug. 8.

The upcoming Metroid-themed Nintendo 3DS XL is something that members of the technology community will certainly enjoy, especially since this limited-edition system will feature Samus' colors. The device will also reportedly sport Samus' image on both its front and back, while the logo of ScrewAttack can be seen on it as well.

The Nintendo 3DS XL version of "Metroid: Samus Returns" will cost $200 when it goes on sale in the United States.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the upcoming game will be a reimagined version of "Metroid II: Return of Samus," which was a popular title that was playable on the Game Boy in 1991. Aside from its colorful and sharper visuals, other features of its new version include the ability of the main character, Samus, to freely target at a full 360 degrees. It also comes with 3D support, which players are free to turn off if they like.

With the new game version, Samus can also gain an edge over his enemies through the new melee counter system. This allows him to immediately counter the attacks made by his foes during battles. Aside from this countering ability, he is now also equipped with a new set of powers, collectively called the "Aeion abilities."