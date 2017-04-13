'No Man's Sky' PC Update: New Internal Updates for PC Include Pre-Release Build

Since "No Man's Sky" was updated in March, the developers of the game have been working pretty hard to expand its universe even more. Over the past several days, some gamers have noticed that Hello Games has published several internal updates for PC, including a pre-release build.

Facebook/NoMansSky Promotional photo for "No Man's Sky"

On Tuesday, some changes were first noticed on the SteamDB page of "No Man's Sky." The changes were said to be in the form of a brand-new internal depot known as "oldbuildtest," which apparently called back to build number 1276924. Gamers were quick to observe that the said version was dated prior to the launch of the game on PlayStation 4 in August of last year.

The noticeable changes have caused several gamers to come up with speculations as to what a year-old file would mean for the game today. Some gamers assume that Hello Games might resurrect a pre-release feature of the game, and the recently recovered file might suggest that the game developer is trying to make sure that it still works in the newer version of "No Man's Sky." If the theory is right, then gamers should expect more "oldbuildtests" with higher version numbers to pop up in the coming days.

As for the pre-release features, the game still has so much to realize from the initial vision, including the multiplayer features where players can see the other explorers and the large-scale space combat.

Predictions about the future of "No Man's Sky" include more hazardous weather conditions, more material uses, new building types and expanded freighter capabilities. Last month, data miners also discovered evidence of Exocraft vehicles that might be added to the game soon.

Right now, Hello Games is still in the process of replacing its original vision and addressing the heavy demand for new factions. "No Man's Sky" is currently available for PS4 and PC.