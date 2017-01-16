'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers, Plot Theories: Saitama Reportedly Joining a Fighting Tournament

Madhouse is working to deliver the second season of "One Punch Man." While there is not much known about when the upcoming installment will be released, new reports have emerged, suggesting that the new season will see Saitama in a fighting competition.

Madhouse 'One Punch Man' season 2 will allegedly feature Saitama in a combat tournament.

According to the rumors, Saitama will join the combat tournament but he will most likely experience some sort of a culture shock. This is because Saitama is used to battles wherein there are no rules. The battles he has engaged in previously are mostly fistfights against villains.

This time, it is expected that Saitama will be forced to follow certain rules. Also, there will be judges and audiences who will watch him fight. On the other hand, it can be Saitama's chance to show more of his skills that fans are expecting to be explored in "One Punch Man" season 2.

Aside from Saitama's battles in an in-ring competition, there is also a possibility that the other members of the Hero Association will take part in the tournament. If this happens, "One Punch Man" season 2 will be the perfect time to introduce more heroes and villains.

Meanwhile, there are also reports suggesting that Saitama will face off against the Monster Association in "One Punch Man" season 2. It has yet to be disclosed if he will fight the villains through the rumored tournament or if he will square off with the antagonist group to save his city from potential danger.

The Monster Association is led by Psykos, a beautiful but extremely dangerous leader who sports psychic abilities. She is said to be stronger than Esper but not as skilled as Tatsumaki. Just like the group that she leads, Psykos is also one of the mystery characters in "One Punch Man."

When "One Punch Man" season 2 was confirmed, there was no official release date that went with the announcement. On the other hand, a lot of fans are hoping that the new episodes will arrive sometime this year. Madhouse has yet to confirm the speculations.