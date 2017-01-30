OnePlus 3T vs Google Pixel XL Fast Charging Review: OnePlus Releases Dash Charge Comparison Video

Much has been said about the OnePlus 3T, but its fast charging capability is one of the most hyped and talked about features yet. But how does it compare to the Google Pixel XL's fast charging?

Facebook/oneplusofficialOnePlus has released a video comparing the fast charging capabilities of the OnePlus 3T and the Google Pixel XL.

OnePlus recently released a video comparing the OnePlus 3T's Dash Charge and the Google Pixel XL's fast charging feature, using the Belkin 27W USB Type-C Car Charger that is available on the Google Store. The time lapse video shows how much of a power boost both smartphones get during a 30-minute commute.

Before getting into more detail, it is important to note that the OnePlus 3T has a 3,400 mAh battery while the Google Pixel XL has a 3,450 mAh battery. This means that the one under OnePlus 3T's hood is notably lower, but not by a significant amount, resulting in a reasonable comparison.

During the 30-minute commute, the OnePlus 3T was able to get a larger power boost than the Google Pixel XL. The OnePlus 3T's charge went up from 1 percent to 29 percent in 15 minutes, while the Google Pixel XL went up from 1 percent to 11 percent in the same amount of time. At the end of 30 minutes, the OnePlus 3T had a 57 percent battery and the Google Pixel XL had 21 percent. The difference is astounding as the OnePlus 3T Dash Charge was able to give more than twice the amount of power boost than the Google Pixel XL.

Technology enthusiasts should not expect the exact same results, though, as the video points out that "actual charge times may vary depending on phone configuration, settings, usage while charging, and power source." But the video does lend credence to the OnePlus 3T's tagline of providing "a day's power in half an hour."

It has been noted that the battery life of the OnePlus 3T is impressive as a ZDNet review states that the smartphone's battery does not drain fully after a day. And while users will have to bring the USB Type-C cable everywhere, this does not seem like too big of an inconvenience, especially considering how fast the device charges.