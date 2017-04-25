Pastor 'Traumatized' After Receiving 10 Pounds of Marijuana in the Mail

A church pastor received the shock of her life last week when she received a large cardboard box in the mail containing 10 pounds of premium marijuana.

(PHOTO: PIXABAY)

The box, which was delivered by a UPS truck, was supposed to be sent to someone in Delaware County, reported Fox 29. It arrived instead on the tree-lined doorstep of an unsuspecting Yeadon, Pennsylvania homeowner last week.

Police authorities said the high-grade pot was sent by someone from Sacramento, California. Inside the box, the marijuana was stuffed inside a plastic bucket.

The recipient was a church pastor from a Southwest Philadelphia ministry. When she opened the package inside her home, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"She is very upset and traumatized and she feels this person or persons who were going to pick this package up might come back," said Yeadon Police Chief Donald Molineux.

Molineux added that the church pastor was not the first person to have been sent drugs by mistake, since it has already happened three times over the past couple of years. He even said that criminals often send their packages to someone else's address, then pick them up themselves.

For now, Yeadon police are working together with UPS to check their surveillance video from the drop-off location in California to determine who the sender is.

Meanwhile, a man from Pike County has been arrested by the cops for allegedly having seven pounds of marijuana delivered to a Shyrock Avenue residence in Indiana, according to Trib Live.

Ismail Bitik, 22, was taken into custody on March 24 and charged with felony counts of drug possession, conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The U.S. mail system is actually a popular means to traffic small quantities of drugs, particularly marijuana, all across America, the San Diego Union-Tribute reported. However, the method still remains illegal even though voters in California and other states legalized the use of recreational marijuana last November.