Pastor, Wife Who Lost Two Sons in Crash Welcome Twin Boys

(Photo: Facebook) North Carolina Pastor Gentry Eddings and his twin boys Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed. He and his wife Hadley, welcomed their birth on July 10, 2017.

Two years after losing their two young sons in a tragic car crash, North Carolina Pastor Gentry Eddings and his wife, Hadley, welcomed the birth of twin boys on Monday.

The happy couple reportedly named the twins Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed in part after their late sons, Dobbs and Reed. They were both born healthy, according to WSOC-TV.

Stacey Martin, a family friend and director of communications at Forest Hill Church Ballantyne campus where Eddings is lead pastor, told The Christian Post in a statement Tuesday that the church was "thrilled" about the birth of the twins.

"We are thrilled for Gentry and Hadley and are continually amazed at how God continues to redeem their story. From the tragic loss of their sons, Dobbs and Reed, to the remarkable birth of their twins, Isaiah and Amos — God is creating beauty from ashes," Martin said.

Gentry's sister, Amber Eddings Justice added, "Our hearts are bursting with joy for my brother and sister-in-law. These twins are truly little miracle angels from God."

(Photo: GoFundMe) North Carolina Pastor Gentry Eddings with his wife, Hadley, and late son, Dobbs, in this undated photo.

(Photo: Screen grab via Vimeo) Pastor Gentry Eddings (R) of Forest Hill Church Ballantyne Campus in North Carolina and his wife, Hadley, announced they are expected twins nearly two years after they lost their two children due to a tragic accident in 2015. The twins are shown in the ultrasound photo (inset).

On May 23, 2015, Eddings and his wife were in a caravan headed back to Charlotte when a vehicle Hadley and their 2-year-old son, Dobbs, were riding in was struck by a truck in Wilmington. Gentry was in another car when the crash occurred.

Hadley, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash, was rushed to a hospital in Wilmington for an emergency C-section. She gave birth to another son they called Reed who died two days later due to the traumatic nature of the accident.

Earlier this year when Eddings and his wife revealed to their congregation that they were expecting twins he explained how much the support from the church helped them cope with their tragedy.

"You guys have loved Hadley and I through so much over the past year-and-a-half plus and we have gotten to see God work in amazing ways. And the ways that he has worked to redeem our ashes for beauty," Eddings said.

"And one of the ways that God's done that is the school in Haiti and we've celebrated that together and you guys have continued to pray for us. Well, today we get to let you know of another way that God has blessed Hadley and I. She is pregnant," he said to applause and screams.

The couple agreed that their pregnancy was God's way of restoring their loss.

"The Lord has not left us for one second in our grief of losing our two boys almost two years ago. God is a redeemer and a restorer! God blesses us beyond what we deserve or could ever imagine," Hadley said in a statement. "We are excited that Dobbs and Reed are going to be big brothers to twins! We are so thankful for our family and so many friends who have prayed for us and cheered us on our way. We're rejoicing, and thank Jesus for these two precious little ones!"