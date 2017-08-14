'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Game Passes 600,000 Concurrent Players, Second Only to 'Dota 2'

The popularity of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has been quite astonishing since its release back in March. From being just another game in the seemingly endless list of games on Steam, the survival-shooter has eclipsed even Valve's own creations.

Bluehole The new desert map for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

The game recently passed 600,000 concurrent players on Steam, second only to Valve's multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), "Dota 2." This means that the battle royal title has surpassed Valve's own shooter games, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and "Team Fortress 2," in popularity among players who fancy a gunfight more than once in a while.

This comes only eight days after "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" broke the half-million mark on its player count. One can only imagine the game's player count once it leaves Steam Early Access and finally goes mainstream. With developer Bluehole intent on bringing it to the Xbox One, it's safe to say the studio will need to add a few more servers.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" also features other impressive stats. For starters, total player kill count now amounts to 965.8 million, just a stone's throw away from 1 billion digital deaths. Of these, nearly three-quarters are due to guns with assault rifle kills taking up the majority.

Despite taking place on an island, players have some pretty weird stats about distance and travel time. For one, the total distance players accumulated crisscrossing the island would be equal to twice the distance between Earth and Saturn. And while the longest kill record doesn't even scratch that number, 6,766 meters is still an eye-popping distance to take out a player.

With all these stats, it might seem that excitement for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will easily be worn down. But thankfully, Bluehole is always on point with its weekly and monthly updates, making sure that the game isn't stagnating for more than a few days.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available for the Windows PC via Steam.