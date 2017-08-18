'Poldark' Season 3 DVD, Blu-ray Release Date News: Seasons 1-3 DVD Now Available on Amazon, iTunes; Blu-ray Releases Aug. 28

Facebook/OfficialPoldark Promotional picture for "Poldark."

Although fans will have to wait a while before "Poldark" returns for its fourth installment, there are still some ways through which they can enjoy the series before season 4 arrives.

To keep things interesting, an online quiz about the series was recently made available for players, while the show also held a contest that offered up a signed copy of a DVD boxset of seasons 1 to 3 to the winners.

According to reports, the online quiz is playable on SocialMediaMakesSense. It is composed of only 13 questions, where the player chooses his preferred answer from the multiple options provided. Participants were asked about life, goals and social situations.

The recent contest, on the other hand, was open to fans of the popular series and required them to retweet the message posted on the show's official Twitter page. Those who were interested in joining to win the signed "Poldark" DVD boxset of seasons 1 to 3 had until Aug. 18 to participate. The contest just closed at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, those who were not able to join the contest will still be able to get a copy of the "Poldark" DVD since seasons 1 to 3 of the show are now available in various online stores, including Amazon and iTunes. Aside from the DVD release, the Blu-ray version of the series will be available as well. As of this writing, the Blu-ray copy is only available for pre-orders but will see its full release on Aug. 28 in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, Australia-based fans must wait for further announcements as to when these will be released in their country.

Season 4 is set to kick off filming in September. In a recent interview, series writer Debbie Horsfield revealed that Ross and Demelza will have to deal with more troubles next season. According to her, the major cliffhanger left by the season 3 finale when Demelza cheated on her husband will be explored in season 4.

"Poldark" returns with its new installment on Oct. 1.