Prince Philip Hospitalized as 'Precautionary Measure' Due to Infection But Has Been Discharged, Remained 'In Good Spirits'

Prince Philip was driven to the hospital on Tuesday night and was admitted. However, it seemed there was no need to worry, as the move was merely a preventive act.

REUTERS/Toby MelvilleBritain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend Trooping the Colour in London, Britain, June 17, 2017.

Buckingham Palace revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh's hospital stay was only a "precautionary measure." He was treated at London's King Edward VII Hospital for an infection, which was apparently the result of a pre-existing condition.

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II reportedly fell ill at Windsor after an appearance at Royal Ascot. However, everything went well, with a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace saying on Wednesday (via The Telegraph): "Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot."

"Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon," the spokesperson added later on.

The Prince of Wales took his father's place and accompanied Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament.

Although Prince Philip was not immediately discharged and he spent a second night at the hospital, his condition was not as grave as feared and he was able to leave the medical facility on Thursday morning, Reuters reported.

The Duke of Edinburgh did not let his illness keep him down, though, as one aide reportedly said that Prince Philip was "up and about and is in good spirits" while he was confined, said The Guardian.

Prince Philip celebrated his 96th birthday recently, and it was announced that he would be withdrawing from the public life. This is understandable, especially considering his age and how long he has been performing his duties.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen," the Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement (via CNN).

However, Prince Philip will honor engagements that were already scheduled until August. He may also occasionally attend other events.