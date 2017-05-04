'Quantico' Season 2 Episode 21 Spoilers: Alex Tries to Stop a Huge Terrorist Attack

The upcoming episode of "Quantico" season 2 will see Alex (Priyanka Chopra) trying to stop a terrorist attack akin to the tragedy that was 9/11.

Facebook/QuanticoABC'Quantico' season 2 airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "Rainbow," states that a difficult choice will be made, leading to the discovery of the Collaborators' endgame. And while it may seem hopeless, the task force will not give up. They are determined to stop the terrorist attack with some assistance from old allies. Together, they will attempt to sew everything in place in order to put a halt to the Collaborators' plan before it can do any damage.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with just how grave and dangerous the impending terrorist attack is. It is compared to the 9/11 attack, and it looks like it involves a plane as well.

"We have passengers boarding planes who don't know their own phones are gonna turn them into hijackers," teases a voice, as people are seen going through security and getting into a plane.

The task force does not have a lot of time to prepare and execute a plan either, as Alex points out that "the first attack will be today." Despite this, they are determined to do everything in their power to prevent such an attack that will kill thousands of innocent civilians.

"This is our last chance--our only chance," Alex says, as a plane takes off.

Executive producer Josh Safran has teased that this upcoming penultimate episode will include an exciting action sequence. "Our next episode is our big action episode, so there are a lot of fights," he told Entertainment Weekly. "You get to see us use a hell of a lot of tricks to pull off a huge action sequence."

Safran also revealed that Alex has the advantage of knowing what the Collaborators are up to, but will that be enough to put an end to their scheme? Fans will have to find out.

