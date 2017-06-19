'Real Housewives' News: Here's How Bravo Chooses New Cast Members for Series

While it's easy to get hooked on Bravo's "The Real Housewives" series, most fans do not really know about the hard work producers put in just to find the perfect cast members. Ryan Flynn, executive producer for "RHOBH" and "RHONY," opened up about what goes into the search for new Real Housewives.

Facebook/rhnycThe cast of "The Real Housewives of New York" season 9

Flynn spoke on "The Daily Dish" podcast (via Bravo) last week and he said there is a long process of finding the right Housewife for the show. "It takes a village," Flynn shared. "It is definitely not a one-person decision."

The EP further explained that preparations for each season begins with asking the cast members if they want to come back or not. The Bravo team also figures out if there is something missing from the dynamic within the group of Housewives.

"And then we always start with the women, sort of the core group that we think is coming back," he added. "It's always like, 'Who do you know that we should know?' Because it's always best to have a real-life connection and to have that history." After that, they choose from the potential newcomers by interviewing them on tape.

The production team's screening process seems to be effective since the series recently welcomed its 100th Housewife, Peggy Sulahian. The Armenian-born mother of three will join the current stars of "RHOC" when its 12th season premieres July 10.

Since its debut in March 2006, the franchise now has a total of nine installments set in varying regions throughout the United States. Bravo has been breathing new life back to the franchise lately by reintroducing several fan-favorites back into the mix. Bethenny Frankel's return to "RHONY" in 2015 after a three-year break significantly boosted ratings, so Bravo decided to welcome some familiar faces back to its other "Real Housewives" shows.

Sheree Whitfield also returned to "RHOA" last year, while Lydia McLaughlin ("RHOC"), Danielle Staub ("RHONJ") and NeNe Leakes ("RHOA") are all set to rejoin the upcoming season of their respective shows.