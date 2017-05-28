Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date: Front Panel Design, Bigger Display and iPhone 8-Killing Features Leaked

With the Samsung Galaxy S8 now out and about, the focus has shifted to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is more anticipated due to its flawed predecessor.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

It has been reported in the past that the next-generation Note phablet will be much bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is already deemed huge at 6.2 inches.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly be a 6.3-incher. Just recently, the purported front panel of the device appears to have been leaked in a video shared on Twitter.

There are not many takeaways from it though except that it will also have the same Infinity Display that has many falling head over heels for the Samsung's current flagship.

It also appeared to be enormous, but with no basis of measurement, there is no way of knowing if the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 6.3-inch display or not.

The current general consensus is that it will. After all, this will allow the phablet to distinguish itself from the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus when it comes to the size.

Other reported specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 include an active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display, a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath it (a feature that users expected to see in the Samsung Galaxy S8) and a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12 MP shooter and a second 8 MP camera. On the front is another 8 MP shooter.

It is also believed that the new Note will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 PRO processor if there will be one. It should be paired with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also reportedly come with an iris scanner as another means of biometric security measure, an IP68 rating and a 4,000 mAh battery.

These should be enough for the device to give the purported Apple iPhone 8 a run for its money and it will likely be up to the display size how users will choose between the two.

As for the release date, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be launched this fall although the delay of the Samsung Galaxy S8 may lead to the phablet's release being pushed back too.